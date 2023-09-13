Montevideo woman pleads guilty to third degree murder

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A woman has been convicted of 3rd degree murder in Renville County after selling fentanyl to another woman, which led to her fatal overdose.

21-year-old Deja Padilla of Montevideo pleaded guilty to the murder charge stemming from the November 2021 death of 23-year-old Alexis Nicole Labatte.

Renville County prosecutors say Padilla was at Labatte’s residence as she began experiencing overdose symptoms.

Law enforcement determined Padilla was the 9-1-1 caller and had left the scene upon the arrival of Renville County Sheriff’s deputies.

A toxicology report confirmed Labatte’s death was caued by the toxic effects of methamphetmine and fentanyl.

Padilla was sentenced to seven years in prison following her plea.

