Montevideo woman pleads guilty to third degree murder

21-year-old Deja Padilla of Montevideo pleaded guilty to the murder charge stemming from the November 2021 death of 23-year-old Alexis Nicole Labatte.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A woman has been convicted of 3rd degree murder in Renville County after selling fentanyl to another woman, which led to her fatal overdose.

Renville County prosecutors say Padilla was at Labatte’s residence as she began experiencing overdose symptoms.

Law enforcement determined Padilla was the 9-1-1 caller and had left the scene upon the arrival of Renville County Sheriff’s deputies.

A toxicology report confirmed Labatte’s death was caued by the toxic effects of methamphetmine and fentanyl.

Padilla was sentenced to seven years in prison following her plea.

