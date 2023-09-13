A new and improved Jefferson Quarry in the works

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “The first steps in redeveloping that site is to guide the future land use of that site. It’s been used for industrial uses in the past,” said Courtney Kramlinger.

Expansions of Jefferson Quarry go back a long way. The first discussion was in an article from May 19th 1891. Which said “They are doing a good work in developing a portion of the city which has hitherto been a waste, and are extracting from the earth splendid building materials” Now, these 54 acres will change.

“And so if that might be broken up into smaller sections as they redevelop it over time, but they’ll have to come back to the city as they get those defined development plans.

Before the latest plan moves ahead, the development company will have to conduct additional studies related to the environment, land use, and traffic patterns.

“They’ll have to plat the land as as well and that’s to give it a legal description in terms of like lots and blocks,” said Kramlinger.

What uses are allowed for a site, so if it’s residential, like if the. Low density residential high density residential if it’s commercial, uses industrial uses.

The city will potentially be able to rectify current issues that residents face in the Germania Park neighborhood; lack of trail access and getting cut off by stopped trains.

“There’s times where the railroad, the train just sits on the tracks and they’re stuck. They can’t either get in or out, and that’s his concerns with emergency access. If somebody needs an ambulance or something,” said Kramlinger.

The land use plan adoption will act as a permeable blueprint for the future of the former Quarry.

“These are like flexible boundaries, they may shift,” said Kramlinger.

