Pleasant weekend in the works despite minor rain chance

Temperatures and conditions will remain rather pleasant heading into the upcoming weekend despite a minor rain chance Thursday night.

Temperatures will rise into the upper-60s through Wednesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies before rising into the upper-70s by Thursday afternoon as sunshine slowly ends with increasing clouds. Thursday night will become mostly cloudy ahead of a minor cold front that will bring late night to overnight showers and a few thunderstorms to the area.

Showers and thunderstorms will likely continue into the first half of Friday with temperatures on the cooler side. Highs will hover in the low-70s through the afternoon hours as showers and thunderstorms gradually clear up. Friday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Saturday morning.

This weekend will be mostly sunny and pleasant with temperatures hovering in the low-70s through both Saturday and Sunday with winds ranging between 5 and 15 mph. Overnight conditions will be mild, on the cooler side with temperatures dipping into the upper-40s.

Temperatures through next week will slowly warm up to being above average but remaining pleasant. We are not looking at high heat or excessive heat. Instead, temperatures are likely to hover in the mid to upper-70s through the middle of next week with mostly sunny skies. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy by Wednesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday night and Thursday. Should we see these rain chances, they will likely cool us back off into the low-70s through the end of the week.

