Red Kettle Ride set for Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Christian Motorcyclists Association is hosting an event this Saturday to draw attention to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

Beginning at Unique Classic Cars, a group will drive from place to place accepting donations for the Salvation Army and raising awareness for the Red Kettle Campaign as 80% of all red kettles during the holiday season go unstaffed.

”And so we’re trying to kind of cut the edge and kind of bring car guys and bike guys and four by four guys and heck minivan guys, anybody who wants to really just jump in. th the army. Street performance. The Jeep 4x4 group, anybody? Come be part of it. Live big. Make a difference,” said Matt Letourneu.

The event is five stops, plus live music, street performances, and after-parties.

