Scattered rain Friday; a sunny pleasant weekend ahead

Mostly dry, pleasant weather will continue through the upcoming weekend. The only exception is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night into Friday. Rainfall amounts won’t be terribly high, but some locations could get up to a quarter inch. The weekend will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Next week will bring more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. There’s a slight possibility of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by midweek, but at this point, it’s still too early, and chances are too low to get our hopes up. But it’s definitely something we’ll be watching. Click the link for more specific details…

THE DETAILS

It’s another beautiful day. The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday won’t feel quite as fall-like. High pressure will move east, and the wind will shift to the south, helping temperatures climb into the upper 70s, possibly a few low 80s along and south of I-90, by mid to late afternoon.

We’re tracking a relatively weak cold front that will bring scattered showers, thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures for the weekend. We’re still trying to pin down the timing of the front, but as of now, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms seem possible across far western Minnesota as early as Thursday afternoon. That front will move east Thursday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving into the Mankato area by late Thursday night or early Friday morning and will continue through early to mid-afternoon Friday. Unfortunately, not everyone will see rain as this front passes, and those that do won’t receive much. A few isolated locations might get a quarter inch or more, but they will be few and far between. There is some good news: the severe weather threat is very low.

After the front passes, cooler, comfortable weather will arrive and last through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows will generally be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Dry weather will continue, and temperatures will slowly rise as we head into next week. We’re watching the possibility of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by mid to late next week. There’s a lot of uncertainty regarding this system. As of now, I’m not expecting much. But we’ll watch it closely, so stay tuned for updates.

