St. Peter and Waseca draw in a soccer match
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter and Waseca tie 1-1 in a soccer match on Tuesday evening.
St. Peter plays next Thursday, September 14th at St. Peter Middle School against Fairmont at 7:00 p.m.
Waseca plays next Thursday, September 14th at Waseca against New Ulm at 7:00 p.m.
