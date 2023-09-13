St. Peter and Waseca draw in a soccer match

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter and Waseca tie 1-1 in a soccer match on Tuesday evening.

St. Peter plays next Thursday, September 14th at St. Peter Middle School against Fairmont at 7:00 p.m.

Waseca plays next Thursday, September 14th at Waseca against New Ulm at 7:00 p.m.

