Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

St. Peter and Waseca draw in a soccer match

St. Peter ties Waseca in soccer match on Tuesday evening.
By Haley McCormick
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter and Waseca tie 1-1 in a soccer match on Tuesday evening.

St. Peter plays next Thursday, September 14th at St. Peter Middle School against Fairmont at 7:00 p.m.

Waseca plays next Thursday, September 14th at Waseca against New Ulm at 7:00 p.m.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

The Tigers shut out the Cougars after winning in only three sets.
East gets shut out by Belle Plaine at home
Cougars pick up the 4-3 victory.
Mankato East edges past Northfield
Hutchinson tennis defeats Mankato West.
Hutchinson wins tennis match against Mankato West
Mankato West defeats St. Peter.
Mankato West defeats St. Peter in volleyball match