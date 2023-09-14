Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Algona, IA Officer killed; suspect arrested in Sleepy Eye

0fficials said the officer who died was identified as 33-year-old Kevin Cram, a 10-year veteran, and with the Algona Police Dept. since 2015.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - An Algona, Iowa police officer has died after being shot Wednesday evening. The man suspected as the shooter was arrested in rural Sleepy Eye, Minnesota early Thursday morning.

In a press conference, later that morning, officials said the officer who died has been identified as 33-year-old Kevin Cram, a 10-year veteran, who had served with the Algona Police Department since 2015.

“Kevin Cram was an outstanding police officer but he was much more than that,” said Stephan Bayens, Commissioner of Iowa Public Safety. “More importantly, Kevin Cram was a dad, he was a husband, he was a son, he was a friend.”

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Kyle Lou Ricke, 43, of Algona is now currently in the Brown County Jail. He has been charged with first degree murder in Kossuth County.

Ricke was taken into custody without incident with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol, Sleepy Eye Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon Recording
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
While the status of school resource officers in many Minnesota public schools remains up in the...
St. Peter Schools choosing to keep SROs in their hallways
Adam Sandler attends the Independent Filmmaker Project's 29th annual IFP Gotham Awards at...
Adam Sandler announces new fall tour with stops in 25 cities
The Iowa DOT shared video of some scary moments on I-380 to remind drivers to be extra careful...
Iowa DOT shares video of scary crash to remind drivers to move over for stopped vehicles