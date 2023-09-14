Algona, IA Officer killed; suspect arrested in Sleepy Eye

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - An Algona, Iowa police officer has died after being shot Wednesday evening. The man suspected as the shooter was arrested in rural Sleepy Eye, Minnesota early Thursday morning.

In a press conference, later that morning, officials said the officer who died has been identified as 33-year-old Kevin Cram, a 10-year veteran, who had served with the Algona Police Department since 2015.

“Kevin Cram was an outstanding police officer but he was much more than that,” said Stephan Bayens, Commissioner of Iowa Public Safety. “More importantly, Kevin Cram was a dad, he was a husband, he was a son, he was a friend.”

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Kyle Lou Ricke, 43, of Algona is now currently in the Brown County Jail. He has been charged with first degree murder in Kossuth County.

Ricke was taken into custody without incident with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol, Sleepy Eye Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

