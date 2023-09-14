Your Photos
Cedar Falls Public Safety honoring one of their fallen

Cedar Falls Reserve Office Scott Sterrett
Cedar Falls Reserve Office Scott Sterrett
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Engraved markers will soon be on display at Paw Park in Cedar Falls in honor of a fallen reserve officer.

Reserve Officer Scott Sterrett died in 2018 after doctors diagnosed him with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. An annual 5K memorial marathon is held every summer in his honor. They also say he ran in numerous marathons including the Boston Marathon.

In a release, Cedar Falls Public Safety remembered him and his work.

“Scott was always an important part of not just the Reserve Unit, but the entire Police Division. Those of us who served and grew up here in Cedar Falls with Scott were blessed to have spent time with him. Even as a part-time volunteer police officer, Scott made us a better department.” - Cedar Falls Police Chief Mark Howard

On Monday, September 18 at 2 p.m. Public Safety will hold a dedication ceremony near Paw Park at 3200 South Main Street. The event will showcase two engraved memorial markers, a 5K and a 10K, that will be placed along a trail in that area. They say each one will include a QR code with information about pancreatic cancer.

