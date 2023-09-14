Your Photos
IA governor orders flags at half-staff for fallen Algona Police Officer

Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona on Wednesday night.(Algona Police Department)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
IOWA (KTTC) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) has ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 15.

The order lasts from sunrise to sunset in honor of Officer Kevin Cram of the Algona Police Department.

Cram was shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday night as he was attempting to arrest a suspect.

Cram was a husband, father and a 10-year veteran of Iowa law enforcement.

“Officer Kevin Cram died a hero, protecting his community and upholding the rule of law. Kevin and I are praying for his family, the Algona Police Department, and all the law enforcement officers in Kossuth County,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds in a statement. “As flags are lowered across the state, Iowans honor Officer Cram’s legacy and stand united with his brothers and sisters in uniform. We will never forget his service and sacrifice.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex, all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state, according to Reynolds.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff as a sign of respect.

