Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Iowa DOT shares video of scary crash to remind drivers to move over for stopped vehicles

The Iowa DOT shared video of some scary moments on I-380 to remind drivers to be extra careful when moving over for a stopped vehicle.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT shared video of some scary moments on I-380 to remind drivers to be extra careful when moving over for a stopped vehicle.

The video shows a crash from last month.

A vehicle with a trailer was trying to move into the left lane to give room for a Highway Helper.

A truck in the adjacent lane then clipped the back of the vehicle.

The DOT said no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

It said all drivers need to be aware of their surroundings and pay attention to what’s happening on the road around them.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

Rain chances with thunderstorms return tonight with a passing cold front ahead of a pleasant...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 9-14-2023
Police arrested Kyle Rickel, who is accused of shooting a police officer in Algona, Iowa.
Suspect accused of shooting Iowa police officer arrested in Minnesota
At task force meeting
AG Ellison kicks off new “worker misclassification” task force
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday 6pm Weathercast