Iowa DOT shares video of scary crash to remind drivers to move over for stopped vehicles

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT shared video of some scary moments on I-380 to remind drivers to be extra careful when moving over for a stopped vehicle.

The video shows a crash from last month.

A vehicle with a trailer was trying to move into the left lane to give room for a Highway Helper.

A truck in the adjacent lane then clipped the back of the vehicle.

The DOT said no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

It said all drivers need to be aware of their surroundings and pay attention to what’s happening on the road around them.

