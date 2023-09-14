Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota Air National Guard lands eight C-130Js

A C-130 Hercules from the 153d Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, flies over the state...
A C-130 Hercules from the 153d Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, flies over the state of Wyoming in appreciation for essential personnel on the front lines of COVID-19 on May 15, 2020. Cheyenne, Wyo. The flight was comprised of 2 C-130 Hercules aircrafts and the route included 35 hospitals and clinics throughout the state with only two of those being diverted due to inclement weather. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jon Alderman)(Staff Sgt. Jonathon Alderman | 153rd Airlift Wing)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – The Minnesota Air National Guard will be receiving eight new C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

These new planes will phase out the aging C-130H planes as part of the Air National Guard’s Recapitalization and Basing program.

News of the new planes comes after a multi-year effort by lawmakers to not only help preserve Minnesota’s fleet of planes but also to upgrade them.

The planes will be stationed at the 133rd Airlift Wing at the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport.

The hub helps transport cargo and passengers in support of global, domestic and humanitarian missions.

Governor Tim Walz (DFL) has also been writing to Congress to protect and upgrade the fleet of planes for the state since 2020.

In a statement, Walz said, “C-130 aircraft are critical assets that our Minnesota Air National Guard use to transport cargo and passengers, whether it is in support of missions abroad or offering support here at home during times of floods, hurricanes, and other emergencies. These upgrades will help ensure our Minnesota Air National Guard is equipped to answer the call to serve our state and country.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar (DFL) has also been working on preserving the number of C-130s in use across all divisions of the Air Force.

“By awarding these aircraft to the 133rd Airlift Wing, the Air Force has recognized the 133rd’s strong record of accomplishment and history of distinguished service,” said Klobuchar.  “These new aircraft will enhance the 133rd Airlift Wing’s performance, readiness, and capabilities, improving our nation’s security.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

In a press conference this morning, officials said the officer who died had been identified as...
Algona, IA Officer killed; suspect arrested in Sleepy Eye
While the status of school resource officers in many Minnesota public schools remains up in the...
St. Peter Schools choosing to keep SROs in their hallways
Adam Sandler attends the Independent Filmmaker Project's 29th annual IFP Gotham Awards at...
Adam Sandler announces new fall tour with stops in 25 cities
The Iowa DOT shared video of some scary moments on I-380 to remind drivers to be extra careful...
Iowa DOT shares video of scary crash to remind drivers to move over for stopped vehicles