MN’s 133rd Airlift Wing to receive new transport planes after letter of support from Rep. Finstad

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s 133rd Airlift Wing has some uplifting news to celebrate, thanks to Congressman Brad Finstad (MN--01).

On Thursday, Rep. Finstad issued a statement made after an announcement that the U.S. Air Force selected Minnesota’s 133rd Airlift Wing as a preferred location to receive eight C-130J Super Hercules transport planes.

Earlier this year, Rep. Finstad led the state’s delegation in sending a letter to the Director of the Air National Guard Lieutenant General Michael Loh urging for support of 133rd Airlift Wing.

The upgraded C-130J planes will replace decades-old C-130H Hercules transport planes, which should ensure the 133rd Airlift Wing will be able to execute critical missions, increasing the nation’s security and ability, in response to challenges, domestic and abroad.

“With a longstanding reputation as a leader in our nation’s defense, Minnesota’s 133rd Airlift Wing is more than deserving of this decision,” said Rep. Finstad. “I would like to thank Secretary Kendall and Air National Guard Director Loh for their decision to award these aircraft to the 133rd Airlift Wing. As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I was proud to join my colleagues in advocating for these new transport planes for the 133rd, which will improve and modernize their fleet, and ensure that they have the best resources available to continue carrying out critical missions.”

Rep. Finstad won the reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District last November.

