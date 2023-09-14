Scattered showers, t-storms return tonight ahead of pleasant weekend

A late night cold front will bring in scattered showers and thunderstorm to the area through Friday leading to a pleasant weekend ahead.

Today will start off mostly sunny and warm with temperatures rising into the upper-70s and low-80s across the area as winds reach up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Tonight will gradually become mostly cloudy with late night showers moving in as a cold front moves through the area. Showers will continue into Friday with a few thunderstorms throughout Friday morning and early afternoon.

The cold front will lead to cooler temperatures heading into the weekend, starting Friday afternoon as mostly cloudy skies stick around. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually fizzle out through the early to mid afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the mid-70s with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Friday night will gradually become partly cloudy with a stray, lingering shower or two possible as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Saturday morning.

Rain totals across the area will likely range between a tenth and a quarter of an inch with some areas possible looking up to a half an inch. Higher totals will coincide with passing thunderstorms/heavier rainfall.

Clouds will continue to clear by Saturday morning making way for sunshine through the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the low-70s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon with light winds ranging between 5 and 15 mph. Overnight conditions will also remain quiet with mostly clear skies as temperatures dip into the upper-40s Saturday night and Sunday night.

Next week will start off mostly sunny and remain that way through Wednesday. Temperatures will be rising above average with highs hovering in the upper-70s and low-80s through Wednesday afternoon with winds ranging between 5 and 15 mph. Wednesday night will gradually become partly cloudy with a couple of stray showers possible as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Thursday morning.

The end of next week will teeter between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers Thursday followed by scattered shower chances possible on Friday and Saturday morning. Temperatures will slowly drop through the end of next week into next weekend, going from the upper-70s and low-80s at the start of the week into the upper-60s and low-70s by the end of the week and upcoming weekend.

