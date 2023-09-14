Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Talking flowers with Little Roots Flower Farm

Molly with Little Roots Flower Farm is in with tips on how to make the perfect arrangement.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Growing flowers is pretty straight forward, but figuring out how to put them together is a completely different concept. Molly with Little Roots Flower Farm is in with tips on how to make the perfect arrangement.

Little Roots Flower Farm is located at 23352 N Riverfront Dr, Mankato.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

Dan Zielske is in with Mankato Pow Wow to talk about the importance of this history, along with...
51st annual Mankato Pow Wow
We continue our teacher takeaway series today with a visit to a classroom at Team Academy...
Teacher Takeaways: Week 2
Dan Zielske is in with Mankato Pow Wow to talk about the importance of this history, along with...
51st annual Mankato Pow Wow
We continue our teacher takeaway series today with a visit to a classroom at Team Academy...
Teacher Takeaways: Week 2