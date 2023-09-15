Alleged shooting on Stadium Road leaves woman injured

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A woman is in the hospital following an alleged shooting at the AmericInn this morning in Mankato.

Mankato Public Safety says officers were called to the 200 block of Stadium Road at 7:21 a.m.

Authorities secured the building after arriving and the 25-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Mankato public safety says the incident took place inside a hotel room with multiple witnesses on scene.

They are currently working with the victim.

Minnesota State University Mankato sent an emergency alert via its STAR alert system confirming the shooting investigating which occurred near campus.

No suspects had been identified or arrested as of this morning.

Law enforcement says it believes this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

