Bethany named All-Steinway School
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local university has been added to an exclusive roster of colleges and universities in the nation.
Bethany Lutheran College has announced it has been named an All-Steinway School.
Officials from the college will formally receive the prestigious distinction on Saturday during the All-Choir Reunion Concert in the Ron Younge Gymnasium.
According to Steinway & Sons, for colleges to be given the distinction they must have the best equipment possible for their students and faculty for the purpose of studying music.
All-Steinway Schools pledge that at least 90% of the institution’s piano collection will be Steinway & Sons.
All pianos owned by Bethany, from the practice room to the recital hall, are designed by Steinway & Sons.
