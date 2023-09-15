Bethany named All-Steinway School

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local university has been added to an exclusive roster of colleges and universities in the nation.

Bethany Lutheran College has announced it has been named an All-Steinway School.

Officials from the college will formally receive the prestigious distinction on Saturday during the All-Choir Reunion Concert in the Ron Younge Gymnasium.

According to Steinway & Sons, for colleges to be given the distinction they must have the best equipment possible for their students and faculty for the purpose of studying music.

All-Steinway Schools pledge that at least 90% of the institution’s piano collection will be Steinway & Sons.

All pianos owned by Bethany, from the practice room to the recital hall, are designed by Steinway & Sons.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.