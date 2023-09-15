Come-and-go Open House to be held for Accessibility Transit Plan

Your Photos
The goals of this open house include learning where there are gaps in accessibility, recommended improvements, and areas that should take priority over others.(KEYC)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is looking for public feedback on Americans with Disabilities (ADA) transition studies.

On Tues., Sept. 26, visitors are invited to attend a come-and-go open house to provide feedback on Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Studies for the cities of Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake, and Skyline; Blue Earth and Nicollet counties; and Belgrade, LeRay, Lime, Mankato, and South Bend townships.

The study is being done in partnership between the Mankato Area Planning Organization (MAPO) and cities, counties, and townships within its boundaries.

The goals of this open house include learning where there are gaps in accessibility, recommended improvements, and areas that should take priority over others.

Updates that have been made since the 2019 plan will also be shared.

The event will be held from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., in the Mankato Room in the Intergovernmental Center, at 10 Civic Center Plaza, in Mankato.

For questions or more information about the study, MAPO Transportation Planner Christopher Talamantez can be reached by e-mail, or by calling (507) 387-8389.

