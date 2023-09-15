Your Photos
Cooler temperatures through the weekend

KEYC
KEYC(KEYC)
By Emily Merz
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT
Showers continue to dissipate as we start off the weekend with cooler than normal temperatures.

We may see some scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening but the major line of showers has passed. While the severe threat is not zero for any pop-ups this evening, we aren’t expecting widespread strong storms.

Temperatures are much cooler now than what we experienced yesterday, as highs drop into the lower 70s for the next few days.

For Saturday, some pop up showers are possible especially in the morning and early afternoon but we aren’t anticipating a washout. Sunday will be much drier as cool temperatures continue.

At the start of the upcoming week, temperatures begin rising again and we may be above average for a few days as highs reach the 80s. Near average temperatures in the mid 70s are expected towards the end of the week. Also at the end of that week are more rain chances, great news for those who are still experiencing dry conditions.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead

