Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Falling for fall at Archer’s Fall Festival

Archer’s Fall Festival is back in Kasota for a bigger and better second year.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re hoping to stay close to home, we’ve got great option that’s sure to keep you busy for hours. Archer’s Fall Festival is back in Kasota for a bigger and better second year.

You can find Archer’s Fall Festival right along the highway in Kasota, the address is 46735 State Highway 22.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead

Latest News

Amy with the Orthopedic & Fracture Clinic is in to talk about the prevalence of concussions in...
National Concussion Day Orthopedic & Fracture Clinic Concussions
We take you to Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery to find out what the process is like from vine...
From vine to wine at Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery
September is Bourbon Heritage Month and we’ve got an expert from ATOM Hospitality in studio to...
Bourbon Heritage Month with ATOM
Amy with the Orthopedic & Fracture Clinic is in to talk about the prevalence of concussions in...
National Concussion Day Orthopedic & Fracture Clinic Concussions