Friday marks first day of Mahkato 51st Annual Traditional Pow Wow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday marks the start of the 51st Annual Mahkato Wacipi Pow Wow.

The event is meant to honor the 38 Dakota warriors who were executed in Mankato back in 1862.

The historic annual event features traditional powwow dance, ceremonies, vendors and more.

The Pow Wow will run through Sunday at the Land of Memories Park.

The cost to attend is $7 per person; children ages 12 and under are free.

