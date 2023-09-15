Iowa officer shot and killed, suspect arrested in rural Sleepy Eye

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wednesday night, officer Kevin Cram responded to an active arrest warrant for 43-year-old Kyle Lou Riche of Algona.

When Cram attempted an arrest, Riche allegedly shot him and fled the scene.

After being taken to a local hospital, Cram died from his injuries.

He was only 33 years old.

In a press conference Thursday morning, officials say Cram was a 10-year veteran, who served with the Algona Police Department since 2015.

“The law enforcement community here in Kasuke County. Is hurting. But they are not broken. They are shaken. But their resolve means strong. Their hearts are heavy. But they will continue to honor Kevin’s legacy. By being that beacon of light in their communities,” said Bayens.

four hours after the shooting, officers found riche in sleepy eye and arrested him.

“It was a multi-agency cooperation with the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Causeth County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, and. Information sharing and we were alerted by both Iowa Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota State Patrol,” said Reed.

The circumstances of the crime and arrest shocked many Sleepy Eye residents.

“It was kind of a a scary thing to hear on the radio and it seems like now people are coming to the small towns thinking they can hide out, you know, and not get caught. And yeah, it just it kind of brings a scare to the town,” said Kepler.

“It was very surprising to our local community. We’re a pretty tight knit community and normally we don’t have things like that happen around here,” said Fuchs.

Riche has been charged with one count of first degree murder in Kosuth County, Iowa.

He is currently being held at the Brown County Jail.

