Keen Bank partners with Bethlehem Inn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In celebration of Community Impact Month, Keen Bank has partnered with Bethlehem Inn, a non- profit organization that helps women and children transition from their facility to their own living space.

“I have worked with the underserved population, pretty much my whole life, and I retired from the prison here in town, the federal prison here in town. And Bethlehem in was just opening. And I just kind of have a passion to work with the underserved population. And I just found myself here,” said Sue McIntosh.

Keen Bank will be collecting household necessities like toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, dish soap, pillows, bath and kitchen towels, silverware, and socks.

GAYTKO “Well, I think that’s Our job as a community bank and That’s where we’re Really proud of we’re a family owned community bank, so what’s good for the community is is good for everybody and we’re helping people That’s what we’re here for. So we feel great about it,” said Bernie Gaytko.

the bank will be taking new item donations and cash donations from September 5th to September 29. They will also help Bethlehem inn with yardwork and fall yard clean up on September 21st.

MCINTOSH “It gives me a great feeling of satisfaction and just having that compassion for those who maybe are in a really tough situation. That they’re in not because of anything that they did and a lot of times the children are what really tug at my heartstrings. And so when we can see a family leave here, successfully moving into their own home and the children being being able to establish that stability is really what I. Think keeps me going every day,” said McIntosh.

