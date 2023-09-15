Local business leader to speak for SBDC’s ‘Behind the Success’ series

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local business leader will serve up some of his knowledge and insight gained over the years to those hungry for success in the business world.

Ted Marti, President of August Schell Brewing Company in New Ulm will share his experiences and the lessons he has learned throughout his career on Wed., Sept. 20, at Pioneer Bank.

The August Schell Brewing Company, America’s second-oldest family-owned brewery, has crafted beer since 1860.

Under Marti’s direction, the company embraced sustainable practices, expanded its offerings, and has received much praise for its products.

The event, which will include an interview and audience Q&A, is the latest event in the South Central Small Business Development Center’s (SBDC) “Behind the Success” speaker series.

The series is intended for new as well as experienced entrepreneurs.

The South Central SBDC is one of the centers available to serve local and regional communities through Minnesota State Mankato’s Strategic Partnership Center.

The event runs from 4 p.m.-5:15 p.m. While it is free and open to the public, registration is required, and seating is limited.

For more information, contact Molly Byron by e-mail, or by phone at 507-389-2228.

