Mankato Police: Shooting appears accidental

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Mankato now say a shooting incident in Mankato this morning appears to be accidental. It happened this morning at a hotel near the Minnesota State University, Mankato campus.

Mankato Public Safety says officers were called to the americinn on the 200 block of Stadium Road before 7:30 this morning.

Authorities secured the building and the 25-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

In an update this afternoon, Public Safety says preliminary investigation indicates that there was an unintentional discharge of a gun.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, sorting through statements and processing evidence.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No further information is available at this time.

