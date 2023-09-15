Your Photos
Memorial fund established for fallen Algona, IA officer Kevin Cram

Cram was killed Wednesday night in the line of duty while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on 43-year-old Kyle Ricke of Algona.
Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram, 33, died in the line of duty Sept. 13
Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram, 33, died in the line of duty Sept. 13(Algona Police Dept.)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A memorial fund has been established for fallen Algona, Iowa police officer Kevin Cram.

Funeral arrangements for Cram, who was 33 years old, are still being arranged at Oak Crest Funeral Home in Algona.

Those interested in supporting the Cram family can make donations at Iowa State Bank in Algona, located at 5 East Call St.

Cram was killed Wednesday night in the line of duty while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on 43-year-old Kyle Ricke of Algona.

Authorities say Cram was shot on the 1100 block of Minnesota St. in Algona, he later died of his injuries.

Ricke was arrested hours later in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota where he remains in custody awaiting extradition to Kossuth County, Iowa.

Cram worked in law enforcement for 10 years, first with the Nora Springs Police Department followed by the Algona Police Department.

More information on pending memorial services can be found here

