Showers to kick off the weekend

Some much needed rain moves in tonight, lasting until Friday afternoon.

Temperatures warmed up a tad today ahead of an oncoming cold front bringing us showers, some thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures. Showers are expected to last through the evening and overnight as an organized line moves through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa from west to east. Scattered showers will remain into tomorrow morning before clearing out in the afternoon. While some thunderstorms may produce strong winds or heavy rain we are not expecting severe weather.

Later in the day tomorrow, more showers and thunderstorms could appear, widely scattered around the region. This may last into Saturday morning. After that, temperatures will cool into the lower 70s and we can expect clearer conditions to finish the weekend.

Towards the middle of next week, temperatures are expected to warm back into the lower 80s. More rain chances appear as we approach the following weekend but those details are still a bit uncertain this far in advance.

