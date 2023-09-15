Spotty showers around as temperatures remain mild

Your Photos
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Some rain showers are moving through southern Minnesota this morning as a cold front works its way through. However, the radar is looking a little more impressive than what we are seeing from the rain as there is some drier air at the surface that is causing the rain to evaporate before it reaches the ground. Still, isolated showers will be with us as the front moves through. Look for highs in the middle 70s today with a wind out the west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Any showers that linger into this evening will end with lows dropping to around 50. I can’t totally rule out a stray shower or a few sprinkles on Saturday otherwise we’ll see a quiet weekend with highs in the lower 70s. It does warm up as we head into next week with highs in the upper 70s by Monday and the lower 80s by Tuesday into the middle of the week. There are more rain chances ahead as we move into the middle and end of next week, but given the prolonged period of dry weather we’ve been in, it’s too early to get to excited about how much rain we’ll see.

