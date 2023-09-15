Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

SROs stay in St. Peter and Waseca

While the status of school resource officers in many Minnesota Public Schools remains up in the air, St. Peter Schools are choosing to keep their designated of
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While the status of school resource officers in many Minnesota Public Schools remains up in the air, St. Peter Schools are choosing to keep their designated officers in the hallways.

St. Peter superintendent Bill Gronseth issued a statement to KEYC News Now regarding the decision made before the start of the school year

He says, in part: “The role of a school resource officer is not to serve as a disciplinarian or to provide behavior management other than for the occasional incident that reaches a level that such assistance is requested by an administrator.”

Gronseth goes on to say the district and St. Peter Police Department will continue their partnership as the legislative issue is debated at the state level.

Another school district keeping its SROs in its hallways: Waseca Public Schools.

In a Facebook post, the Waseca Police Department said that pulling their SROs out of the school is “not in the best interest of Waseca students and staff and our SRO.”

The officer will be back for a second year in the role.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

The growing season is coming to an end, and for the third year in a row, it wasn’t friendly to...
Drought leads to growing season struggles
Officers arrested 43-year-old Kyle Ricke, of Algona, just before midnight. Ricke is accused of...
Iowa officer shot and killed, suspect arrested in rural Sleepy Eye
The growing season is coming to an end, and for the third year in a row, it wasn’t friendly to...
Drought leads to growing season struggles
While the status of school resource officers in many Minnesota Public Schools remains up in the...
SROs stay in St. Peter and Waseca