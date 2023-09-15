SROs stay in St. Peter and Waseca

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While the status of school resource officers in many Minnesota Public Schools remains up in the air, St. Peter Schools are choosing to keep their designated officers in the hallways.

St. Peter superintendent Bill Gronseth issued a statement to KEYC News Now regarding the decision made before the start of the school year

He says, in part: “The role of a school resource officer is not to serve as a disciplinarian or to provide behavior management other than for the occasional incident that reaches a level that such assistance is requested by an administrator.”

Gronseth goes on to say the district and St. Peter Police Department will continue their partnership as the legislative issue is debated at the state level.

Another school district keeping its SROs in its hallways: Waseca Public Schools.

In a Facebook post, the Waseca Police Department said that pulling their SROs out of the school is “not in the best interest of Waseca students and staff and our SRO.”

The officer will be back for a second year in the role.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.