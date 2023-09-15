Suspect in murder of Algonia, IA officer to be extradited

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A suspect in the murder of Algona, Iowa officer Kevin Cram has signed a waiver of extradition this morning to be tried for his alleged crimes in Iowa.

Kyle Ricke, 43, of Algona, Iowa is accused of killling 33-year-old Cram Wednesday night.

Authorities say Cram was shot on the 1100 block of Minnesota St. in Algona as he attempted to arrest Ricke on an active warrant.

Ricke was arrested hours later in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota where he remains in custody before being extradited to Kossuth County, Iowa.

Cram worked in law enforcement for 10 years, first with the Nora Springs Police Department followed by the Algona Police Department.

