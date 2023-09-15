UPDATE: Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Algona, IA officer Kevin Cram

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday, memorial services for fallen Algona, Iowa officer Kevin Cram were announced.

A public visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept.19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ed & Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center, also known as the Algona Community School.

The venue is located at 600 South Hale St. in Algona

A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10:30 a.m., also at the Ed & Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center.

A private gravesite service will follow the regular funeral service.

A memorial fund for Cram’s family has been established in his name.

Those interested in supporting the Cram family can make donations at Iowa State Bank in Algona, located at 5 East Call St.

Cram was killed Wednesday night in the line of duty while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on 43-year-old Kyle Ricke of Algona.

Authorities say Cram was shot on the 1100 block of Minnesota St. in Algona, he later died of his injuries.

Ricke was arrested hours later in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota where he remains in custody awaiting extradition to Kossuth County, Iowa.

Cram worked in law enforcement for 10 years, first with the Nora Springs Police Department followed by the Algona Police Department.

Okoboji Pioneer Booster Club is also accepting monetary donations at concession stands during Friday’s Okoboji vs. Estherville football game.

