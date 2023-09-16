Bethany named All-Steinway School
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato joins an exclusive roster of colleges and universities in the nation recognized for their music programs.
The College has been named an All-Steinway School.
Colleges receiving the distinction must have the best equipment possible for students and faculty for the purpose of studying music.
All-Steinway Schools pledge that at least 90 percent of the institution’s piano collection will be Steinway & Sons.
Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.