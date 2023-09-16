Your Photos
Bethany named All-Steinway School

All-Steinway Schools pledge that at least 90 percent of the institution’s piano collection will be Steinway & Sons.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato joins an exclusive roster of colleges and universities in the nation recognized for their music programs.

The College has been named an All-Steinway School.

Colleges receiving the distinction must have the best equipment possible for students and faculty for the purpose of studying music.

All-Steinway Schools pledge that at least 90 percent of the institution's piano collection will be Steinway & Sons.

