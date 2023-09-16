Bethany named All-Steinway School

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato joins an exclusive roster of colleges and universities in the nation recognized for their music programs.

The College has been named an All-Steinway School.

Colleges receiving the distinction must have the best equipment possible for students and faculty for the purpose of studying music.

All-Steinway Schools pledge that at least 90 percent of the institution’s piano collection will be Steinway & Sons.

