Minnesota State volleyball falls to Winona State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -MSU volleyball loses 3-1 against the Winona State Warriors on Saturday afternoon in their home opener.

Mavericks fall to 5-5 overall and look to get back in the win column when they host the number one ranked Concordia St. Paul Goolden Bears on Thursday at 6 p.m.

