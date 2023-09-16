Minnesota State volleyball falls to Winona State
Mavericks downed in home opener against Warriors
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -MSU volleyball loses 3-1 against the Winona State Warriors on Saturday afternoon in their home opener.
Mavericks fall to 5-5 overall and look to get back in the win column when they host the number one ranked Concordia St. Paul Goolden Bears on Thursday at 6 p.m.
