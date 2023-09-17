Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

UPDATE: Respected athletic trainer killed in Becker County ATV crash

Jon Darling
Jon Darling(MAATA, NDATA)
By Bobby Falat, Stacie Van Dyke and Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An ATV rider, 61-year-old Jon Eric Darling, of Fargo, has died after he collided with a tree on the Rat Lake Trail near County Highway 35.

Emergency personnel responded to the report which came in just after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 16. Life saving measures were performed on Darling, but they were unsuccessful.

The North Dakota Athletic Trainers’ Association posted about the accident, saying they are mourning the loss of “JD.” Darling was inducted into the Mid-America Athletic Trainers’ Association (MAATA) Hall of Fame in March 2023 and the North Dakota Athletic Trainers’ Association (NDATA) Hall of Fame in 2019.

MAATA says Darling dedicated more than 32 years as an athletic trainer, working with Red River Valley Sports Medicine, American Gold Gymnastics, Fargo Moorhead Fever CBA basketball, West Fargo High School and Fargo North High School. He also orchestrated an ongoing partnership between the NDATA and Special Olympics North Dakota to support athletes of all abilities.

JD served 20 years in the North Dakota North Dakota Army National Guard, was a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and an active member of VFW Post 762.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the MN DNR-Conservation Div., White Earth Police Department, Carsonville Fire and Rescue Department, Elbow/Tulaby Fire Department, White Earth Ambulance, and St. Mary’s EMS.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

Police lights
Police continue assault investigation at Duluth’s Rustic Bar, owner cooperating
Contest judges expressed their overall enthusiasm over Mankato’s outreach efforts in polling...
Mankato wins National Communications Award for creating civic engagement with youth
Road Closed Generic
Oliver Bridge over St. Louis River closed for bridge work
The sign outside of Mankato Area Public Schools in Mankato, Minn.
MAPS to hold community session about upcoming referendum
September 15 was the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and to celebrate, the Fillin Station in...
Mankato celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month