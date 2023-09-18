Your Photos
Auto Restorers Car Club of Southern MN holds 46th Annual Car and Swap Meet

A gathering full of car nuts and motorheads: that is what the 46th Annual Car and Swap Meet was all about.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A gathering full of car nuts and motorheads: that is what the Annual Car and Swap Meet was all about.

This event was open to people of all ages and members of the Auto Restorers Car Club.

“It’s pretty cool because being in my hometown and just being a couple of blocks away here,” said David Bushaw, the owner of a 1960 Impala. “It’s kind of cool that I get to share it with everybody. That’s my first time, really, for St. Peter to see this. I drive it around, but for everyone to be able to look at it and enjoy it like I do - it’s awesome.”

The Car Club took two days to prepare the grounds for all the cars. The event was $15 per show car to get in and $5 dollars for regular admission.

“Enjoy it with family, friends; looking at all the cars and different things that people can do to their cars, to make them unique.” said Daniel Klein, an attendee at the event. “There was one rat rod, that he took bearings, and he made it look like a handgun. It was different.”

Besides the cars being the main attraction, a new addition was the food trucks added.

By the end of the Car and Swap Meet, members counted close to 500 cars being at the show.

“Yeah, I love it and I feel a great responsibility to keep it growing; keep the club growing, keep the show growing,” said Chris Just, President of the Auto Restorers Car Club of Southern MN. “So, we’re trying to grow with the times and add more attractions, new attractions, every year. My father was a part of this club, back in 1986, and now my brother and I are part of this club. So, we’re just kind of carrying on his legacy and it’s an honor to be. To be the president. Of this car club right now.”

For those that may want to attend the event next year, the Annual Car and Swap Meet is always held on the third Sunday in September.

