Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6

A father lost his son to an online extortion scam. Mental health help for children. New concern about walking your dogs. Young hockey player inspires others.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father who lost his son – to an extortion scam – shares his story in the hopes of saving lives. The signs your child may be struggling with their mental health, and where you can go for help. Next, we uncover why more dogs are getting sick after a walk outdoors – and the symptoms owners should know. Plus, a young hockey player is an inspiration on the ice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

The sign outside of Mankato Area Public Schools in Mankato, Minn.
MAPS to hold community session about upcoming referendum
September 15 was the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and to celebrate, the Fillin Station in...
Mankato celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
A gathering full of car nuts and motorheads: that is what the 46th Annual Car and Swap Meet was...
Auto Restorers Car Club of Southern MN holds 46th Annual Car and Swap Meet
Indigenous people and non-Native people came out from all over Minnesota to celebrate the 51st...
Community gathers for 51st anniversary of Mahkato Wacipi Pow Wow Event
Emily Merz's Monday AM Forecast 9/18/23
Emily Merz's Monday AM Forecast 9/18/23