Mankato celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - September 15 was the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and to celebrate, the Fillin Station in Mankato partnered with a group of local Latino artists to install a display celebrating that heritage and the Day of the Dead.

Lupita Lenz and Arturo Rubaldino are two photographers who documented last year’s Day of the Dead festival in Mankato, and alongside Justin Ek and Selena Medellin, they decorated the coffee shop with photos and paintings, representing Latin culture and say that the project provided a vital opportunity to showcase their heritage and the place that it has in the local community.

“The community here is really great,” said local artist, Selena Medellin. “Just that sense of community, you know; that there are other Latinos here, supporting each other, supporting our arts, supporting our traditions and it’s a great way to celebrate us and our culture.”

This is the first in a line of installations that the Fillin Station plans on hosting each season, displaying diverse groups around the area.

The artists say that the project was also an opportunity for them to grow as artists and be a visual beacon to members of the Latino community.

“[It’s important], being Hispanic photographers, getting our name out there for everyone else because you don’t have that around here,” said Lupita Lenz. “You don’t have a lot of people that can say ‘hey, I can relate to you.’”

The installation displays Day of the Dead and Mankato’s Annual Festival, which will be moved this year to Riverfront Park on Oct. 28.

“¡No se les vaya a olvidar checar El Día de Los Muertos Octubre 28, en Riverfront Park!” (Translation: “Don’t forget to check out Día de Los Muertos October 28, at Riverfront Park!”), exclaimed Rubaldino.

