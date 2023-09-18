Mankato wins National Communications Award for creating civic engagement with youth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato’s communications and engagement efforts with local youth have been recognized on a national level.

The Alexander Park Community Engagement Effort, located at 900 E. Main St., won the “Award of Excellence” with the National City-County Communications & Marketing Association (3CMA), announced at the organization’s national conference held earlier in September.

The Alexander Park Community Engagement Effort is said to have laid the groundwork for how Mankato now engages with the community, when it comes to park efforts.

A substantial portion of those efforts include ensuring that young people will be more likely to live near the park, especially now that play structures will be installed or upgraded.

An additional surprise, not initially offered, but eventually becoming a reality, based on youth feedback: a zipline.

Contest judges expressed their overall enthusiasm over Mankato’s outreach efforts in polling and creating civic engagement with youth, which they considered an “underserved population.”

The 3CMA Savvy Awards are known for recognizing local government achievements in communications.

This year’s awards contest drew more than 875 entries in 38 categories from around the country.

