MAPS to hold community session about upcoming referendum

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Voters in Mankato have the opportunity to learn more about the upcoming Mankato Area Public Schools referendum.

The first question asks voters to approve $105 million for multiple projects.

This includes early learning expansion, classroom improvements, and school safety.

The second question asks voters to approve $15 million for high school outdoor stadiums.

Question two can’t pass without the approval of Question one, and if question one is approved, MAPS staff estimates that taxpayers could be impacted by $10 a month, based on homes valued at $250,000, which is the average priced home in the school district.

The second question would impact by $2.50 a month for homes at the same price.

The first of three informational sessions will be held tomorrow, September 19th at the Mankato West High School auditorium at 5:30 p.m.

A virtual informational session is scheduled for Tuesday, October 5th from noon to 1 p.m.

And a final session will take place in-person on Oct. 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Mankato East auditorium.

The referendum will be on the ballot for Election Day on November 7.

