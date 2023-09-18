Tips for finding a healthy after school snack

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many parents experience this: you just get home from picking the kids up from school or daycare and they head right to the cupboard filled with snacks. The question, should you give kids snacks at all, or is that just a surefire way to ruin their appetite for dinner?

Experts say younger children may need one or two snacks a day, while older children may only need one, unless they’re very physically active. Health experts also advise spacing snacks 1 to 2 hours before and after scheduled meals and we know the options for snacks are endless but you want to have something somewhat nutritious, right? Here with some great snack options is Hy-Vee Dietitian April Graff.

