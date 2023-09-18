Your Photos
A warm week; rain chances increase toward the weekend

By Shawn Cable
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
We are less than a week away from fall, but our weather is going to feel a lot more like summer this week. The next couple of days will be mostly sunny with warmer than average high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible by mid to late week, with rain chances increasing by the weekend. By the way, there is a good possibility that we could see the Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights tonight. The best chance will be late tonight, or even closer to daybreak, and the weather should cooperate. The sky will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy with high temps in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar, just warmer with high temps climbing into the low 80s.

Our weather pattern will start to become more active Wednesday night into Thursday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We’re also watching a slow-moving system that will have the potential to bring widespread rain to parts of our region this weekend. We’re still five or six days out, so there’s still a lot of uncertainty in regard to where this system will develop and where it will eventually track. However, it looks like there will be some rain this weekend. The most likely scenario is scattered showers and thunderstorms with a few areas of locally heavy rain. A less likely but possible scenario is longer-lasting, widespread rain that could last through much of the weekend. Definitely something we will be watching throughout the week.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

