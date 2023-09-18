Your Photos
Warming trend to start the week

By Emily Merz
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
We’re kicking off the start of the work week with temperatures right near average, but we’ll warm up a little over the next few days.

High temperatures in the mid 70s are expected today, with a gradual warming into the lower 80s by the middle of the week. Winds coming from the south will help bring this warmer air along with increased moisture. This will become apparent later this week as we enter a rather wet period of weather.

As of now, rain chances exist starting later in the day Wednesday, lasting all the way through the weekend and into early next week. Rain totals are still not exactly certain, but it looks like this weekend could be when we see the best chances of rainfall that could impact the drought conditions.

Thunderstorm chances also exist alongside the rain chances, so if you have outdoor plans later this week or next weekend, you’ll want to keep an eye on the forecast as the details become more certain. We’re still a bit too far out to know the exact timing, locations, and intensity of the storms and showers.

Temperatures will cool back to the lower 70s by the end of the week and remain slightly below average into the start of next week.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

