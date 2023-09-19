911 landline outage impacting Blue Earth County, St. Peter areas

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Law enforcement officials in Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties are advising of a possible outage of 911 when calling from a landline.

In Blue Earth County, authorities say to call or text from a cell phone or call 507-387-5601 from a landline. In Nicollet County, authorities there say the issue seems to be in the St. Peter area. There they say to call 507-931-1570 from a landline.

There are reports callers are receiving a busy signal or a series of beeps when calling.

Authorities are working to resolve the issue with communications officials.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.