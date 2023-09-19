Your Photos
911 landline outage impacting Blue Earth County, St. Peter areas

911 outage
911 outage(MGN)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Law enforcement officials in Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties are advising of a possible outage of 911 when calling from a landline.

In Blue Earth County, authorities say to call or text from a cell phone or call 507-387-5601 from a landline. In Nicollet County, authorities there say the issue seems to be in the St. Peter area. There they say to call 507-931-1570 from a landline.

There are reports callers are receiving a busy signal or a series of beeps when calling.

Authorities are working to resolve the issue with communications officials.

