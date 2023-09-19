Your Photos
99-year-old Mankato woman recognized as a ‘Rosie’

“Rosies and Wendys” worked to produce tanks, ships, planes, and other materiel during World War II.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dorothy George was one of the millions of women in the U.S. who played a crucial role during World War II.

“She was actually put on a bus. To go to welding school right after high school, suitcase in hand, no money, and from there going out to Seattle, WA and Becoming one of those females that worked in the shipyards out in Seattle. Remember that mom with you and Peggy?” said Steven George.

Even though many of those women were known as “Rosies.” Yet. Dorothy’s family call her something different.

“But I’m so proud of my mom as being Wendy, the welder in World War 2. She married my dad the weekend out in Seattle. And couldn’t be prouder than her,” said Kristen Nett.

On Tuesday, her efforts were celebrated and honored.

Yet, for Dorothy this was an opportunity to be with her sons and daughter and grandkids.

“Rare chance I get to tell my family how proud I am of them. How much I love them. They have been a rare delight,” said George

“Rosies and Wendys” worked to produce tanks, ships, planes, and other materiel during World War II.

While their husbands, brothers, and dads went to war.

“I learned everything about being a strong woman for my mother,” said Nett.

