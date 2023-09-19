Adult Day Service facility opens

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ecumen has provided an Adult Day Services program in Mankato for over twenty years.

On Tuesday the group opened their new St. Peter location.

The services aim to provide care to adults who ordinarily have individual caretakers.

Participants range from young adults with developmental disabilities to older adults suffering from Alzheimer’s and memory loss.

Program organizers say that the new location is long overdue, as some people have been on the Mankato waiting list for over two years.

“We’ve had a growing waiting list and established that the need is here in St. Peter and the greater community. We’ve always served people from St. Peter and bused them to the Mankato location so we knew that this community needed Adult Day Services and now we have it here and are bussing people from Montgomery, Cleveland, Le Center, all the way,” said Marti Titus.

The new location sits in a section of St. Peter’s First Lutheran Church, which previously housed a Christian Family Services office.

The group says that the service gives a needed break to individual caretakers, and that every new care program helps chip away at the growing demand for care services around the community.

“The programming is really individualized, which makes it more beneficial for them when they’re here, so it’s not just giving their caregiver that much needed respite but it’s meaningful for the participant, and the goal is always that Adult Day Services is somewhere they want to go, not where they have to go,” said Titus.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.