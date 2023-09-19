Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Adult Day Service facility opens

The services aim to provide care to adults who ordinarily have individual caretakers.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ecumen has provided an Adult Day Services program in Mankato for over twenty years.

On Tuesday the group opened their new St. Peter location.

The services aim to provide care to adults who ordinarily have individual caretakers.

Participants range from young adults with developmental disabilities to older adults suffering from Alzheimer’s and memory loss.

Program organizers say that the new location is long overdue, as some people have been on the Mankato waiting list for over two years.

“We’ve had a growing waiting list and established that the need is here in St. Peter and the greater community. We’ve always served people from St. Peter and bused them to the Mankato location so we knew that this community needed Adult Day Services and now we have it here and are bussing people from Montgomery, Cleveland, Le Center, all the way,” said Marti Titus.

The new location sits in a section of St. Peter’s First Lutheran Church, which previously housed a Christian Family Services office.

The group says that the service gives a needed break to individual caretakers, and that every new care program helps chip away at the growing demand for care services around the community.

“The programming is really individualized, which makes it more beneficial for them when they’re here, so it’s not just giving their caregiver that much needed respite but it’s meaningful for the participant, and the goal is always that Adult Day Services is somewhere they want to go, not where they have to go,” said Titus.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

“Rosies and Wendys” worked to produce tanks, ships, planes, and other materiel during World War...
99-year-old Mankato woman recognized as a ‘Rosie’
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday 5pm Weathercast
La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar in Mankato is closing its doors.
La Terraza Mexican Grill in Mankato to close its doors.
KEYC News Now’s Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr and her husband Marc welcomed little Harvey Ventura...
KEYC News Now Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr, husband Marc welcome baby Harvey Ventura