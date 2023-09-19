Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Harvest Fiber Festival in Dennison puts spotlight on city's fibrous fixation

For proof of the town’s fibrous fixation, one need not look any further than The Harvest Fiber...
For proof of the town’s fibrous fixation, one need not look any further than The Harvest Fiber Festival.(Harvest Fiber Festival/Facebook)
By Hal Senal
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENNISON, Minn. (KEYC) - Welcome to the town of Dennison, Minnesota: a rural town that makes the most of fiber!

For proof of the town’s fibrous fixation, one need not look any further than The Harvest Fiber Festival.

The Harvest Fiber Festival will be held at the Harvest Hill Acres Farm, located at 7477 400th St., near Cannon Falls, and owned by Dean and Diana Treangen.

The event will be held on Sat., Sept. 30, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sun., Oct. 1, from 9 a.m.- 3p.m., and will feature 20 vendors from various places around the Midwest, and even one from Texas.

Visitors can find sheep grazing on the pasture, llamas will be walking on their paths, and fiber enthusiasts can unite, touching several types of fiber and appreciating fiber arts.

In addition to the copious amounts of fiber available, a food truck, bake shop, and pies will be on hand for the people to graze; games and crafts for kids to do and learn about fiber and life on the farm.

The event is free and aims to provide fun for the whole family.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

Emily Merz's Tuesday AM Forecast 9/19/23
Emily Merz's Tuesday AM Forecast 9/19/23
MN DNR K-9 Conservation Unit
Inside the DNR’s K-9 conservation enforcement unit
The School of Nursing at Minnesota State is preparing to meet a growing need for registered...
Growing need for nurses in rural areas
A local Amboy farm hosted a group of visitors from the Philippines today to show the...
Soybean traders from Philippines visit Amboy farm