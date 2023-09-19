Harvest Fiber Festival in Dennison puts spotlight on city's fibrous fixation

DENNISON, Minn. (KEYC) - Welcome to the town of Dennison, Minnesota: a rural town that makes the most of fiber!

For proof of the town’s fibrous fixation, one need not look any further than The Harvest Fiber Festival.

The Harvest Fiber Festival will be held at the Harvest Hill Acres Farm, located at 7477 400th St., near Cannon Falls, and owned by Dean and Diana Treangen.

The event will be held on Sat., Sept. 30, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sun., Oct. 1, from 9 a.m.- 3p.m., and will feature 20 vendors from various places around the Midwest, and even one from Texas.

Visitors can find sheep grazing on the pasture, llamas will be walking on their paths, and fiber enthusiasts can unite, touching several types of fiber and appreciating fiber arts.

In addition to the copious amounts of fiber available, a food truck, bake shop, and pies will be on hand for the people to graze; games and crafts for kids to do and learn about fiber and life on the farm.

The event is free and aims to provide fun for the whole family.

