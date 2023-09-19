Your Photos
KEYC News Now Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr, husband Marc welcome baby Harvey Ventura

KEYC News Now’s Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr and her husband Marc welcomed little Harvey Ventura to their family on Sunday!
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a boy!

Meet little Harvey Ventura!

KEYC News Now’s Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr and her husband Marc welcomed Harvey to their family on Sunday.

He weighed 8 lbs., 12 oz., and was 20.25″ long.

Mom, dad and baby Harvey are doing just fine.

Caitlyn says she’s gotten a few people wondering the origin of Harvey Ventura’s name and she says both are family names from each her and Marc’s sides.

