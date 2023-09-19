La Terraza Mexican Grill in Mankato to close its doors.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar in Mankato is closing its doors.

According to a Facebook post, the restaurant says they will be closing at the end of September after months of discussion.

To the Mankato Community After months of discussion, it is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close our doors at the end of the month. We cannot thank you all enough for welcoming us into the community and supporting us all this years. The countless families and friends we have had the privilege of serving will never be forgotten. As of now, we aim to refocus and begin other restaurant-related projects to explore new concepts and ideas. For the time being, we will only be operating at the New Ulm and Redwood Falls locations. Once again, thank you so much! We will always be grateful for everything you all have done for us. -La Terraza

The restaurant on Madison Ave. announced that at the moment, they will only be operating at the New Ulm and Redwood Falls locations.

In the post, they thank the Mankato community for the support they receive all these years.

