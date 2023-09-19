La Terraza Mexican Grill in Mankato to close its doors.
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar in Mankato is closing its doors.
According to a Facebook post, the restaurant says they will be closing at the end of September after months of discussion.
The restaurant on Madison Ave. announced that at the moment, they will only be operating at the New Ulm and Redwood Falls locations.
In the post, they thank the Mankato community for the support they receive all these years.
