Soaking up what’s left of summer

Warmer than average temperatures continue
Emily Merz's Tuesday AM Forecast 9/19/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re already heating things up today compared to yesterday.

High temperatures in the mid 80s are expected today and tomorrow as we continue our warmer than normal trend. If you’re ready for fall, the good news is it officially starts Saturday, and the temperatures will be cooperating with that as we see more fall like weather at the start of next week.

We’re keeping an eye on upcoming rain chances beginning tomorrow. Wednesday, some scattered showers could make their way into the area before dry conditions return Thursday. Then, Friday and into the weekend we are watching increasing chances for more widespread rain and thunderstorms. The threat of severe weather is not ruled out this weekend, but it is still a bit far out to know the exact details. If you have outdoor plans this weekend you may want to keep a close eye on the forecast.

Rain totals are difficult to determine this far in advance, but there is the potential for rain totals to make an impact on the ongoing drought conditions seen across the region.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Emily Merz's Tuesday AM Forecast 9/19/23
