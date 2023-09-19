St. Peter defeats Waseca in a soccer rematch

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter girls soccer wins 2-1 over Waseca on Monday night.

These two teams met last Tuesday, September 12th and tied 1-1.

St. Peter plays next Tuesday, September 19th at 7:00 p.m. at SMSU against Marshall.

Waseca plays next Tuesday, September 19th at 7:00 p.m. against Worthington.

