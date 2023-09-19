Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Three Gustavus Adolphus faculty members to perform music recital

FILE — Three Gustavus Adolphus faculty members from the school’s Department of Music will...
FILE — Three Gustavus Adolphus faculty members from the school’s Department of Music will present the Music Faculty Recital, consisting of a mix of piano and clarinet, on Thurs., Sept. 21.(KEYC, File)
By Hal Senal
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Three Gustavus Adolphus College faculty members are putting on a free music recital for the public.

The school’s Department of Music present the Faculty Music Recital, consisting of a mix of piano and clarinet, on Thurs., Sept. 21.

Yumiko Oshima-Ryan, Karin Meffert-Nelson, and Miguel Sousa will be performing both Classical and Contemporary music.

Oshima-Ryan is both a performer as well as an educator, teaching piano and keyboard.

Meffert-Nelson teaches clarinet, while also conducting the Gustavus Chamber Winds. She also teaches courses in Music Education and Music History.

Sousa is the Director of Fine Arts, and oversees the department.

The recital will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Bjorling Recital Hall at Gustavus Adolphus College.

The event is free to the public.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

Sleepy Eye police says they were aware of the group who had allegedly kicked in doors of homes...
Three juveniles charged in connection with attempted burglaries
It was a fiery scene on Highway 14, near Owatonna, early this morning, as two drivers suffered...
Two injured in early morning crash, near Owatonna
For proof of the town’s fibrous fixation, one need not look any further than The Harvest Fiber...
Harvest Fiber Festival in Dennison puts spotlight on city's fibrous fixation
Emily Merz's Tuesday AM Forecast 9/19/23
Emily Merz's Tuesday AM Forecast 9/19/23