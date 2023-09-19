Three Gustavus Adolphus faculty members to perform music recital

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Three Gustavus Adolphus College faculty members are putting on a free music recital for the public.

The school’s Department of Music present the Faculty Music Recital, consisting of a mix of piano and clarinet, on Thurs., Sept. 21.

Yumiko Oshima-Ryan, Karin Meffert-Nelson, and Miguel Sousa will be performing both Classical and Contemporary music.

Oshima-Ryan is both a performer as well as an educator, teaching piano and keyboard.

Meffert-Nelson teaches clarinet, while also conducting the Gustavus Chamber Winds. She also teaches courses in Music Education and Music History.

Sousa is the Director of Fine Arts, and oversees the department.

The recital will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Bjorling Recital Hall at Gustavus Adolphus College.

The event is free to the public.

